2022 Kenosha County Fair: Pedal tractor results day 1

Aug 18th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull-day 1 at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair:

Ages 5 & 6

  • 1st Place – Teagan Epping
  • 2nd Place – Aiden Hackbarth
  • 3rd Place – Blake Weis
  • 4th Place – Emmalynn Peterson

Ages 7 & 8

  • 1st Place – Jax Hackbarth
  • 2nd Place – Ashton Cooper
  • 3rd Place – Tyler Epping
  • 4th Place – Sammie Brieman

Ages 9 & 10

  • 1st Place – Cash Cooper
  • 2nd Place – Dane Harris
  • 3rd Place – Kam Kruzan
  • 4th Place – Trevin Epping

Ages 11 & 12

  • 1st Place – Liam Meyers
  • 2nd Place – Kyle Toedter
  • 3rd Place – Charlie Shackelford
  • 4th Place – Dexter Baker

