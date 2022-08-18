2022 Kenosha County Fair: Pedal tractor results day 1

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull-day 1 at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair:
Ages 5 & 6
- 1st Place – Teagan Epping
- 2nd Place – Aiden Hackbarth
- 3rd Place – Blake Weis
- 4th Place – Emmalynn Peterson
Ages 7 & 8
- 1st Place – Jax Hackbarth
- 2nd Place – Ashton Cooper
- 3rd Place – Tyler Epping
- 4th Place – Sammie Brieman
Ages 9 & 10
- 1st Place – Cash Cooper
- 2nd Place – Dane Harris
- 3rd Place – Kam Kruzan
- 4th Place – Trevin Epping
Ages 11 & 12
- 1st Place – Liam Meyers
- 2nd Place – Kyle Toedter
- 3rd Place – Charlie Shackelford
- 4th Place – Dexter Baker