2022 Kenosha County Fair: Merit awards and judge’s favorite winners

Aug 18th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Here are 2022 Kenosha County Fair merit award winners from judging that took place earlier this week at the fair:

Merit awards

Arts and Crafts

Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing
Elizabeth Jones, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing
Breanna Horton, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing
Annastasia Scheele, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Acrylic Painting
Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting
Sabrina Neuhaus, Somers Chargers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting
Liam Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting
Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Beaded Jewelry Set
Alexandra Fleishman, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Beaded Jewelry Set
Audrey Szpylman, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Picture Frame
Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Leather Accessory
Kyla McCollum, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Picture Frame
Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mosaic Bowl
Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Ceramic Giraffe
Carly Corelli, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Sand Bottle from a Kit
Madelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Diamond Art Unicorn
Liam Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Recycled Material Fish
Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Clay Pot Creation
RJ Burdick, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Soft Turkey Sculpture
Tessi Bruett, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Woven Basket
Hailey Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Woven Basket
Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Recycled Material Airplane

Home Environment

Annastasia Scheele, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Christmas Table Setting

Knitting and Crocheting

Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Knitted Slippers
Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Crocheted Scarf
Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Crocheted Hat

Communications and Creative Writing

Riley Sherwood, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Nature Poem
Brynn Johnson, Kenosha Klovers 4-H Club, Original Poetry Scrapbook

Scrapbooking

Cierra Perleberg, Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club, Scrapbook

Music

Aidan Muse, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Banjo Performance

Plant and Soil Science

Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Garden Box
Sierra McAlister, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Slicing Cucumbers
Raelyn Meyer, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Mild Green Peppers
Sierra McAlister, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Egg Plant
Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Red Tomatoes
Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Cherry Tomatoes

Cake Decorating

Cecilia McDonalds, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Decorated Multi Layer Cake
Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, 6 Decorated Cupcakes
Alexander Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Cake Decorated for a Holiday
Kialee Horton, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Cookies
Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Cake Decorated with Fondant

Foods

Addisyn Falk, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club ,Taco Salad
Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese
Kayla McCollum, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Vegetable Pasta Salad
Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Lemon Quick Bread
Taylor Dale, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, 4-H Club Key Lime Pie
Harper Behling, Kenosha Klovers 4-H Club, Gluten Free Rosettes
Evan Kerkman, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Rhubarb Strawberry Crisp
Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Cinnamon Rolls
Hailey Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers, 4-H Club Homemade Soup
Makayla Ouwerkerk, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Gumbo with Shrimp
Lukas Gritten, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Scrapbook of Recipes

Sewing

Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pajama Shorts
Camree Lois Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Costume Dress
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Costume Dress
Abbey Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress

Fashion Explosion

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pajama Pants
Ara Eibel Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Pajama Pants
Teagan Andrrews Trail Blazers 4-H Club Pajama Pants
Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pants and Top
Abby Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress

Quilting

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Flag Quilt

Shirley Daniels Award

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club

Dog

Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Beginning Pre Novice B
Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Agility
Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Showmanship
Ella Erdman Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Beginning Pre Novice A
Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Rally

Legos

Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Legos

Vet Science

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Cat Poster

Leadership

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Poster on COVID

Woodworking

Clay Erdman Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Green Bay Packer Corn Hole

Scale Models

Benjamin Hubbard Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Green Pick up Truck

Self Determined

Justin Keeker Bristol Strivers 4-H Club “Big Red” Boat

Photography
Carly Lois Wheatland Willing Workers Summer Wheat Picture
Amelia Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Goodnight Sun Picture
Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Cute Inchworm Picture
Cooper Happ Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Milky Way Picture
Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Beauty Picture
Allie Hull Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Drip Picture
Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Picture Cloud Catcher Picture
Abby Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Heads Up Picture
Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club The Reflective Farmer Picture
Sabrina Neuhause Somers Chargers 4-H Club Trinidad, CA
Austin Dawson Somers Chargers 4-H Club Childhood Treat

Electricity
Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Light up Bottle

Natural Science
Kyla McCollum Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Flag made with Shot Gun Shells
Sierra Macalister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Pressed Wildflower Book

Archery
Elizabeth Jones Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club High Score
Tessi Bruett Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Most Improved
Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Sportsmanship 13 yrs & older
David Ellis Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Sportsmanship under 13 yrs old

Rocketry
Senior Division
Austin Dawson Somers Chargers 4-H Club Best Overall Score
Ben Kunkel Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Best score for distance to target

Junior Division
David Ellis Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Best Overall Score
Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneer 4-H Club Best score for distance to target

Shootings Sports
Air Rifle
Gwen Tonyan Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Most improved
Owen Niccolai Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Most consistent
Cameron Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most consistent
Alexandra Lukasiewicz Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score

Air Pistol
Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved
Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved
Evelyn VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score
Kyla McCollum Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Consistent

.22 Pistol
Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved
Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score

.22 Rifle
Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved
Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Consistent
Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score

Judges’ favorite awards (eligible to be shown at State Fair 2023)

Arts and Crafts
Sabrina Neuhaus Somers Chargers 4-H Club Acrylic Painting
Grace Lasch Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pine Needle Basket
Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Mixed Media Painting

Sewing
Abbey Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress

Gun Safety & Sportmanship
Owen Niccolia Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Anything relating to shooting sports

Photography
Madelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Water Reservoir Picture
Evan Rosenick Salem Pioneers 4-H Club It Ain’t Easy Being Green Picture

Pets
Hope Kaiser Trail Blazers 4-H Club Poster on Chinchillas

Club Scrapebook
Trail Blazers 4-H Club Club Scrapbook

