2022 Kenosha County Fair: Merit awards and judge’s favorite winners

Here are 2022 Kenosha County Fair merit award winners from judging that took place earlier this week at the fair:

Merit awards

Arts and Crafts

Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing

Elizabeth Jones, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing

Breanna Horton, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing

Annastasia Scheele, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Acrylic Painting

Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting

Sabrina Neuhaus, Somers Chargers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting

Liam Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting

Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Beaded Jewelry Set

Alexandra Fleishman, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Beaded Jewelry Set

Audrey Szpylman, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Picture Frame

Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Leather Accessory

Kyla McCollum, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Picture Frame

Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mosaic Bowl

Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Ceramic Giraffe

Carly Corelli, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Sand Bottle from a Kit

Madelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Diamond Art Unicorn

Liam Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Recycled Material Fish

Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Clay Pot Creation

RJ Burdick, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Soft Turkey Sculpture

Tessi Bruett, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Woven Basket

Hailey Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Woven Basket

Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Recycled Material Airplane

Home Environment

Annastasia Scheele, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Christmas Table Setting

Knitting and Crocheting

Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Knitted Slippers

Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Crocheted Scarf

Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Crocheted Hat

Communications and Creative Writing

Riley Sherwood, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Nature Poem

Brynn Johnson, Kenosha Klovers 4-H Club, Original Poetry Scrapbook

Scrapbooking

Cierra Perleberg, Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club, Scrapbook

Music

Aidan Muse, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Banjo Performance

Plant and Soil Science

Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Garden Box

Sierra McAlister, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Slicing Cucumbers

Raelyn Meyer, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Mild Green Peppers

Sierra McAlister, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Egg Plant

Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Red Tomatoes

Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Cherry Tomatoes

Cake Decorating

Cecilia McDonalds, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Decorated Multi Layer Cake

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, 6 Decorated Cupcakes

Alexander Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Cake Decorated for a Holiday

Kialee Horton, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Cookies

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Cake Decorated with Fondant

Foods

Addisyn Falk, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club ,Taco Salad

Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese

Kayla McCollum, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Vegetable Pasta Salad

Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Lemon Quick Bread

Taylor Dale, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, 4-H Club Key Lime Pie

Harper Behling, Kenosha Klovers 4-H Club, Gluten Free Rosettes

Evan Kerkman, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Rhubarb Strawberry Crisp

Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Cinnamon Rolls

Hailey Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers, 4-H Club Homemade Soup

Makayla Ouwerkerk, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Gumbo with Shrimp

Lukas Gritten, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Scrapbook of Recipes

Sewing

Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pajama Shorts

Camree Lois Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Costume Dress

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Costume Dress

Abbey Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress

Fashion Explosion

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pajama Pants

Ara Eibel Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Pajama Pants

Teagan Andrrews Trail Blazers 4-H Club Pajama Pants

Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pants and Top

Abby Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress

Quilting

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Flag Quilt

Shirley Daniels Award

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club

Dog

Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Beginning Pre Novice B

Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Agility

Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Showmanship

Ella Erdman Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Beginning Pre Novice A

Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Rally

Legos

Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Legos

Vet Science

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Cat Poster

Leadership

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Poster on COVID

Woodworking

Clay Erdman Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Green Bay Packer Corn Hole

Scale Models

Benjamin Hubbard Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Green Pick up Truck

Self Determined

Justin Keeker Bristol Strivers 4-H Club “Big Red” Boat

Photography

Carly Lois Wheatland Willing Workers Summer Wheat Picture

Amelia Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Goodnight Sun Picture

Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Cute Inchworm Picture

Cooper Happ Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Milky Way Picture

Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Beauty Picture

Allie Hull Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Drip Picture

Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Picture Cloud Catcher Picture

Abby Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Heads Up Picture

Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club The Reflective Farmer Picture

Sabrina Neuhause Somers Chargers 4-H Club Trinidad, CA

Austin Dawson Somers Chargers 4-H Club Childhood Treat

Electricity

Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Light up Bottle

Natural Science

Kyla McCollum Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Flag made with Shot Gun Shells

Sierra Macalister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Pressed Wildflower Book

Archery

Elizabeth Jones Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club High Score

Tessi Bruett Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Most Improved

Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Sportsmanship 13 yrs & older

David Ellis Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Sportsmanship under 13 yrs old

Rocketry

Senior Division

Austin Dawson Somers Chargers 4-H Club Best Overall Score

Ben Kunkel Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Best score for distance to target

Junior Division

David Ellis Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Best Overall Score

Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneer 4-H Club Best score for distance to target

Shootings Sports

Air Rifle

Gwen Tonyan Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Most improved

Owen Niccolai Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Most consistent

Cameron Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most consistent

Alexandra Lukasiewicz Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score

Air Pistol

Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved

Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved

Evelyn VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score

Kyla McCollum Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Consistent

.22 Pistol

Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved

Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score

.22 Rifle

Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved

Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Consistent

Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score

Judges’ favorite awards (eligible to be shown at State Fair 2023)

Arts and Crafts

Sabrina Neuhaus Somers Chargers 4-H Club Acrylic Painting

Grace Lasch Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pine Needle Basket

Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Mixed Media Painting

Sewing

Abbey Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress

Gun Safety & Sportmanship

Owen Niccolia Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Anything relating to shooting sports

Photography

Madelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Water Reservoir Picture

Evan Rosenick Salem Pioneers 4-H Club It Ain’t Easy Being Green Picture

Pets

Hope Kaiser Trail Blazers 4-H Club Poster on Chinchillas

Club Scrapebook

Trail Blazers 4-H Club Club Scrapbook