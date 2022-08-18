2022 Kenosha County Fair: Merit awards and judge’s favorite winners

Here are 2022 Kenosha County Fair merit award winners from judging that took place earlier this week at the fair:
Merit awards
Arts and Crafts
Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing
Elizabeth Jones, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing
Breanna Horton, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Pencil Drawing
Annastasia Scheele, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Acrylic Painting
Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting
Sabrina Neuhaus, Somers Chargers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting
Liam Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mixed Media Painting
Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Beaded Jewelry Set
Alexandra Fleishman, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Beaded Jewelry Set
Audrey Szpylman, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Picture Frame
Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Leather Accessory
Kyla McCollum, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Picture Frame
Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Mosaic Bowl
Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Ceramic Giraffe
Carly Corelli, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Sand Bottle from a Kit
Madelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Diamond Art Unicorn
Liam Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Recycled Material Fish
Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Clay Pot Creation
RJ Burdick, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Soft Turkey Sculpture
Tessi Bruett, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Woven Basket
Hailey Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Woven Basket
Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Recycled Material Airplane
Home Environment
Annastasia Scheele, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Christmas Table Setting
Knitting and Crocheting
Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Knitted Slippers
Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Crocheted Scarf
Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Crocheted Hat
Communications and Creative Writing
Riley Sherwood, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Nature Poem
Brynn Johnson, Kenosha Klovers 4-H Club, Original Poetry Scrapbook
Scrapbooking
Cierra Perleberg, Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club, Scrapbook
Music
Aidan Muse, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Banjo Performance
Plant and Soil Science
Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Garden Box
Sierra McAlister, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Slicing Cucumbers
Raelyn Meyer, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Mild Green Peppers
Sierra McAlister, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Egg Plant
Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Red Tomatoes
Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Cherry Tomatoes
Cake Decorating
Cecilia McDonalds, Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, Decorated Multi Layer Cake
Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, 6 Decorated Cupcakes
Alexander Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Cake Decorated for a Holiday
Kialee Horton, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Decorated Cookies
Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge 4-H Club, Cake Decorated with Fondant
Foods
Addisyn Falk, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club ,Taco Salad
Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese
Kayla McCollum, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Vegetable Pasta Salad
Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club, Lemon Quick Bread
Taylor Dale, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, 4-H Club Key Lime Pie
Harper Behling, Kenosha Klovers 4-H Club, Gluten Free Rosettes
Evan Kerkman, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, Rhubarb Strawberry Crisp
Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Cinnamon Rolls
Hailey Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers, 4-H Club Homemade Soup
Makayla Ouwerkerk, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Gumbo with Shrimp
Lukas Gritten, Salem Pioneers 4-H Club, Scrapbook of Recipes
Sewing
Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pajama Shorts
Camree Lois Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Costume Dress
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H Club Costume Dress
Abbey Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress
Fashion Explosion
Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pajama Pants
Ara Eibel Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Pajama Pants
Teagan Andrrews Trail Blazers 4-H Club Pajama Pants
Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pants and Top
Abby Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress
Quilting
Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Flag Quilt
Shirley Daniels Award
Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club
Dog
Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Beginning Pre Novice B
Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Agility
Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Showmanship
Ella Erdman Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Beginning Pre Novice A
Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Rally
Legos
Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Legos
Vet Science
Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Cat Poster
Leadership
Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Poster on COVID
Woodworking
Clay Erdman Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Green Bay Packer Corn Hole
Scale Models
Benjamin Hubbard Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Green Pick up Truck
Self Determined
Justin Keeker Bristol Strivers 4-H Club “Big Red” Boat
Photography
Carly Lois Wheatland Willing Workers Summer Wheat Picture
Amelia Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Goodnight Sun Picture
Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Cute Inchworm Picture
Cooper Happ Brighton Bombers/Explorers 4-H Club Milky Way Picture
Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Beauty Picture
Allie Hull Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Drip Picture
Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Picture Cloud Catcher Picture
Abby Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Heads Up Picture
Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club The Reflective Farmer Picture
Sabrina Neuhause Somers Chargers 4-H Club Trinidad, CA
Austin Dawson Somers Chargers 4-H Club Childhood Treat
Electricity
Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Light up Bottle
Natural Science
Kyla McCollum Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Flag made with Shot Gun Shells
Sierra Macalister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club Pressed Wildflower Book
Archery
Elizabeth Jones Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club High Score
Tessi Bruett Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Most Improved
Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Sportsmanship 13 yrs & older
David Ellis Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Sportsmanship under 13 yrs old
Rocketry
Senior Division
Austin Dawson Somers Chargers 4-H Club Best Overall Score
Ben Kunkel Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Best score for distance to target
Junior Division
David Ellis Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Best Overall Score
Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneer 4-H Club Best score for distance to target
Shootings Sports
Air Rifle
Gwen Tonyan Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Most improved
Owen Niccolai Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Most consistent
Cameron Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most consistent
Alexandra Lukasiewicz Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score
Air Pistol
Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved
Maryann VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved
Evelyn VanStraten Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score
Kyla McCollum Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Consistent
.22 Pistol
Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved
Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score
.22 Rifle
Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Improved
Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Most Consistent
Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Highest Fair Shoot Score
Judges’ favorite awards (eligible to be shown at State Fair 2023)
Arts and Crafts
Sabrina Neuhaus Somers Chargers 4-H Club Acrylic Painting
Grace Lasch Salem Pioneers 4-H Club Pine Needle Basket
Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers 4-H Club Mixed Media Painting
Sewing
Abbey Proctor E.A.R.T.H Adventures 4-H Club Prom Dress
Gun Safety & Sportmanship
Owen Niccolia Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club Anything relating to shooting sports
Photography
Madelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge 4-H Club Water Reservoir Picture
Evan Rosenick Salem Pioneers 4-H Club It Ain’t Easy Being Green Picture
Pets
Hope Kaiser Trail Blazers 4-H Club Poster on Chinchillas
Club Scrapebook
Trail Blazers 4-H Club Club Scrapbook