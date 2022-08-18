2022 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show coverage (PHOTOS)

The 2022 Kenosha County Fair goat show was held Thursday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
We expect to be posting judging results when they are available. Check back.
In the meantime, here are some more photos from the show:
Western Kenosha County's news source
The 2022 Kenosha County Fair goat show was held Thursday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
We expect to be posting judging results when they are available. Check back.
In the meantime, here are some more photos from the show:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress