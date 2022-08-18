2022 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 18th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The 2022 Kenosha County Fair goat show was held Thursday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We expect to be posting judging results when they are available. Check back.

In the meantime, here are some more photos from the show:

Share18
Tweet
18 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives