Hailey Harpster and her grand champion steer.

The Beef Show was held Thursday morning at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

The grand champion steer was shown by Hailey Harpster.

The reserve champion was shown by Nicholas Drissel.

Meanwhile, here are some more photos from the show:

Nicholas Drissel and his reserve champion steer