County government to hold office hours at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair

From the County Executive’s Office:

Kenosha County government is going on the road to the County Fair, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Monday.



Kerkman, along with representatives of various county divisions, will be available to meet with the public during office hours throughout the fair’s five-day run — this Wednesday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 21.

The county activities and resources available at the fair will include free Narcan training, information about behavioral and public health services, veterans services, workforce development, careers with Kenosha County, and more.

“I’m excited to take county government out to the fair, to meet with folks and to help inform our residents about the many resources that we offer,” Kerkman said. “We’re all looking forward to a great week at a great County Fair!”

Kerkman and other county representatives will be located at a booth near the center of the fairgrounds, adjacent to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department exhibit and the poultry barn. Narcan training will be available on demand during the hours the booth is staffed, and sessions will also be scheduled immediately after the Sheriff’s Department demonstrations Thursday through Sunday. Those who receive Narcan training at any time are invited to enter a drawing for a free admission pass at the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park within Bristol Woods Park.

Representatives of specific county divisions will be available at the following times:

Wednesday:

Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Division of Workforce Development, noon to 9 p.m.

Kenosha County Public Health, 4 to 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department Mobile Command Center open for tours throughout the day.



Thursday

Kenosha County Public Health, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Division of Workforce Development, noon to 9 p.m.

Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, 1 to 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department Bearcat/Tactical Response Team equipment on display from noon to 2 p.m.

Narcan training session, 2 p.m.

Friday:

Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, noon to 9 p.m.

Medical Examiner’s Office, noon to 5 p.m.

Division of Workforce Development, noon to 9 p.m.

Kenosha County Public Health, 5 to 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department bomb demos followed by Narcan training sessions, 4 and 6 p.m.



Saturday:

Kenosha County Public Health: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Division of Workforce Development, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department taser demonstrations followed by Narcan training sessions, 4 and 6 p.m.



Sunday:

Kenosha County Public Health, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Division of Workforce Development, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, 1 to 7 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department K-9 demonstrations followed by Narcan training sessions, 2 and 4 p.m.

The Kenosha County Fairgrounds are located on Highway W (Fox River Road) just north of Highway C (113th Street) in Wilmot.

For more information about the fair, including a full schedule of activities, please visit https://www.kenoshacofair.com.