2022 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show coverage (PHOTOS)

Aug 17th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The 2022 Kenosha County Fair sheep show was held Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

We will be posting results of judging later; check back.

In the meantime, here are some more photos from the show:

Share24
Tweet
24 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives