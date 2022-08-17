2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Wednesday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Here is the schedule for Wednesday at the 2022 Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight
- Midway Open 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Wristband Special 1- 9 p.m. – $30.00
- All Day Kenosha County Sheriff’s Mobile Command Unit, ATV and Snowmobile on Display – south of Poultry Barn
- 9 a.m. Junior Fair Dog Show — Fair office
- 9 a.m. Open Class Judging – Clothing, Knitting, Crocheting, Home Furnishings, Flowers, Vegetables, Plants, Photography and Arts and Crafts- Open Class Building
- 9 a.m. Open Class Swine Show followed by Junior Fair Swine Show – Show & Sale Arena
- 3 p.m. Open Class Sheep Show followed by Junior Sheep Show – Show & Sale Arena
- 6:30 p.m, AG Olympics – Show & Sale Arena – Public welcome to participate!
- 6:45 p.m. Racing: Modifieds, street stocks and bandits.