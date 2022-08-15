Aquanuts top off 50th season with first at 2022 Nationals

The Aquanuts from Twin Lakes finished off their 50th anniversary season by winning the 47th Indmar Marine Ski Show National Championship in Loves Park, Ill., on Aug. 12-14.

This was the Aquanuts first National Title since 2015 and the first time since 1984 that they won both the Wisconsin State Title and the National Title in the same year.

The tournament featured 14 teams and more than 1,500 athletes.

In competitive show skiing, each club has one hour to present a theatrical performance on water skis. Judges score acts by awarding points based on originality, presentation, and execution. Elaborate costumes and staging intermixed with music and fast action take place on the water as an announcer leads the audience through the show.

The Aquanuts were the 2nd team to ski on Saturday arriving at 6:30 a.m. for safety meetings, skiing around 9:30 a.m. Results were not announced until Sunday evening around 8 p.m.

The nearly 36 hour wait for results was ‘exhausting’ said co-show directors Justin and Lisa Mushel from Burlington.

“The Aquanuts persevered against not only the 13 other teams but also the elements and conditions,” said Justin.

This was Mushel’s second National Title as he was show director back in 2015 with Ken Meyer. A fast current from the north and winds of 15, gusting to over 20 mph, from the south made the show execution not only difficult but intimidating for even the most experienced skier.

Co-Announcer Mark Gurda referenced that the Aquanuts theme this year was Mary Poppins and featured ‘gusts of winds’ as part of their theme.

“Maybe Mary Poppins herself sent us some good luck” with the conditions, said Gurda.

Within the team victory was the highest scoring Jump Team act as well as the Most Valuable Male Skier, Cody Coffey. Cody a former Tommy Bartlett Show skier and multi-time Team USA member, is a crowd favorite and performed in more than half the ski acts. The margin of victory was razor thin as the top three teams were separated by only a few points.

Team President and Boat Driver Bob Koehler said “that this is one of the rare circumstances where every member of the team, on and off the water, can take pride in knowing that what they did right made the difference in winning.”

Many of the Aquanuts did not get to celebrate Sunday Night as TEAM USA members were required to head to Janesville for practice in preparations for the World Show Ski Competition that will be held Oct. 19-23 in Winter Haven Florida. This will be the first time the US is the host country since 2016. The Aquanut team has six Team USA members.

A celebration show with the community, fans and supporters is being planned Gurda said.

The Aquanuts next perform with a combo junior-senior team on Wednesday Aug 17 at 6 p.m. The Aquanuts are part of a multi-team show at Corn Fest, held in Twin Lakes Saturday Aug. 20 , then Aug 24, 27 with the final show and celebration Sept. 3.

Check aquanutwatershows.com or call 866-SKI-SHOW (866-754-7469) for more info on trophy presentation dates.