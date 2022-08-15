2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Children’s scavenger hunt is Thursday at the fair

Youth ages 3 – 12 are invited to participate in the Kenosha County Fair Children’s Scavenger Hunt on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Starting at 10 a.m. at the ticket gates, a clue sheet will be handed out and your journey begins. Follow the clues, get your sheet stamped at each building/barn, and at the conclusion you will receive a “goodie bag.” The activity ends at 2:30 so you have plenty of time to enjoy the Fair.

If you have trouble figuring out a clue, just ask at one of the stops. Some of last year’s clues were: “Ewe” will love our new pens”. “Come see Thumper”. “Twine, old iron and loud pops”.

Don’t miss out on the fun! It is a great way to learn about all the fair has to offer!

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 17-21.