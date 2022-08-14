Town of Randall Volunteer Fire Department picnic

The first annual picnic was held at the Randall Fire station at 9575 336th Ave. There were lots activities for the kids, lots of displays and food to eat. Money raised from the picnic will go toward maintain equipment for the fire department.
