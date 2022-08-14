Town of Randall Volunteer Fire Department picnic

Aug 14th, 2022
by Earlene Frederick.

The first annual picnic was held at the Randall Fire station at 9575 336th Ave. There were lots activities for the kids, lots of displays and food to eat. Money raised from the picnic will go toward maintain equipment for the fire department.

A silent auction.
The popular bouncy house.
Hot dogs, burgers, brats, chips and corn to eat.
Different kinds of vehicles were on display.
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department brought several displays. This is their drone.
You could try on the bomb suit.
