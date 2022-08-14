Kira Mackay named to UW-Oshkosh 2022 Spring Dean’s List

Kira Mackay of Twin Lakes was named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2022 Spring Dean’s List.
Mackay is a graduate of Wilmot Union High School.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average.
