Kira Mackay named to UW-Oshkosh 2022 Spring Dean’s List

Aug 14th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Kira Mackay of Twin Lakes was named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2022 Spring Dean’s List.

Mackay is a graduate of Wilmot Union High School.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.75 grade point average.

