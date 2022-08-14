Agenda: Wilmot UHS District board special meeting and working session

Aug 14th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a working session starting at 4:15 a.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items for the special meeting are:

  • New Hire(s)
  • Resignation(s)

The full special board meeting agenda is available here.

The working session is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. in the same location.

  • Community Outreach Report.
  • Updated Student Handbook.
  • Standards-Based Learning Update.
  • Superintendent Entry Plan.
  • Superintendent Evaluation Tool and Goals.
  • COVID Return to School Plan.

The full agenda is available here.

