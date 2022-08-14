Agenda: Wilmot UHS District board special meeting and working session

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a working session starting at 4:15 a.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda items for the special meeting are:
- New Hire(s)
- Resignation(s)
The full special board meeting agenda is available here.
The working session is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. in the same location.
- Community Outreach Report.
- Updated Student Handbook.
- Standards-Based Learning Update.
- Superintendent Entry Plan.
- Superintendent Evaluation Tool and Goals.
- COVID Return to School Plan.