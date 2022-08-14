Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting & Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District Commissioners meeting Aug. 15, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District Commissioners meeting (same members) is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The Village Board meeting is first. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action regarding awarding a three-year Assessor Services contract.

Consideration of a motion to approve a pay request from Asphalt Contractors Inc. for $110,935.30. This is in regards to the 2022 Street and Utility Improvements program.

Consideration of a motion to approve a pay request from JJ Henderson for $806,130.64. This relates to the ongoing waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District Commissioners meeting will take place after the completion of the regular Village Board meeting.

Among the lake district agenda items are:

Consideration of a motion to approve an annual agreement with United States Geological Survey for two lake gages in the amount of $11,300.

The full agenda is available here.