Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Aug. 15, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at VIllage Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be live streamed and archived here.

Among the agenda items are:

Resident Michael Alagna, request to review use of UTV and ATVs on the Village of Salem Lakes roads.

Payment Request No. 4 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $88,469.01, and Change Order No. 2 in the

amount of $36,390.01 for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program. Payment Request No. 1 by Mid City Corporation, in the amount of $97,219.20, for the Well #2 and Water System

Improvements Project. Lakeside International, LLC Invoice #2055268, in the amount of $6,478.10 for service and repairs on vehicle 5841.

Lakeside International, LLC Invoice #2055317, in the amount of $6,704.63 for service and repairs on vehicle 5842.

The full agenda is available here.