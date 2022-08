Megan Lejcar, of Bristol, was named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Lejcar is a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College and a graduate of Westosha Central High School.

Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent Christian college in Milwaukee that serves 1,100 traditional undergraduate, adult, and graduate students through its on-campus and online programming.