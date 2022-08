Donations are needed for the 2022 La Salette Garage Sale to be held Labor Day Weekend Sept 3-5.

Please bring your donations to the end garage door between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. No clothes, TVs, large appliances or exercise equipment

Donations will cease Aug. 28. Donations of baked goods can be dropped off Friday, Sept. 2 at the kitchen.

La Salette is located on Highway KD, 10330 336th Ave. (Highway KD) in Twin Lakes.