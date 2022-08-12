Aug. 12, 2022 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach to remain closed to swimming for this weekend

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake remains closed to swimming after re-sampling Thursday by Kenosha County Public Health continued to show elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The Thursday result that kept the closure in place was greater than 2,419 E.coli/100 mL.

The location will remain closed to swimming over the weekend and is scheduled to be resampled Monday.