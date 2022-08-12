2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair has daily family activities

Some things only happen once a year at the Kenosha County Fair, which this year runs from Aug. 17-21.

But some of the entertainment happens every day, throughout the day.

Daily entertainment will be:

Nick’s Kid Show.

Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races.

Milwaukee Flyers.

Rock-N-Circus.

Chainsaw Carver Demonstration — Dave Watson.

Discovery Barnyard.

Strolling entertainment — Robocars.

Strolling entertainment — The Real Beals

Barnyard Adventure Show.

Carnival Midway.

Antique Farm Machinery Exhibit.