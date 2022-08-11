2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair royalty to host Cookies & Crowns

Want to feel like a prince or princess for the day? Then you should check out the new Cookies & Crowns event at this year’s Kenosha County Fair.

Cookies & Crowns will be held Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at the tent east of the poultry building.

Come on over to decorate crowns and sashes wiht the Fair Royalty and otehr past/present roylaty.

Aside from decorating your own crown and sash, enjoy decorating a cookie, of which you can then enjoy with some milk. You can also snap a photo with teh official royalty present.

The 2022 Fairest of the Fair Katelyn Hannah and 2022 Fair Royalty are excited to host this first annula event. The Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fair also is expected to attend.

Everyone is welcome.

The 2022 Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 17-21.