Local students named to University of Iowa spring 2022 Dean’s List

More than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean’s list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students, and only 2,045 fourth year students.

Local students on the list were:

Julia Kryca of Kenosha, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience.

Madison Kushner of Kenosha, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Open.

Jacinta Petersen of Bristol, College of Engineering, Major: Civil Engineering.

George Zeller of Kenosha, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology.

Guidelines for inclusion on the list are: Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester