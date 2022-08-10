Aug. 10, 2022 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach closed to swimming

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake is closed after testing by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result that triggered the swimming closure was greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL. Resampling there was scheduled for Thursday.

Other test results reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 5 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park greater than 2419 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 39 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 228 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 33 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 2 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach11 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 16 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 5 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 228 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 20 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 6 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George-101st St. 6 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George-187th Ave. 8 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall (as reported by the town government) — Powers Lake 8.5 E.coli/100 mL,