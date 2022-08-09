Fall election 2022: State Assembly Dist 61 Republican primary results

Aug 9th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

In Tuesday’s partisan primary election, two candidates were vying to become the Republican nominee for Dist. 61 State Assembly.

On the ballot were:

  • Mike Honold
  • Amanda Nedweski

The winner will face Max WInkels, the only Democrat running for the office.

Results at 8:36 p.m. with 5 of 21 polls reporting:

  •  Amanda Nedweski 1203 (58.77%)
  •  Mike Honold 839 (40.99%)

UPDATE 8:43 p.m. — With 10 of 21 polls reporting:

 Amanda Nedweski 2459 (56.39%)
 Mike Honold 1894 (43.43%)

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. — With 13 of 21 polls reporting:

Amanda Nedweski 3327 (55.68%)
Mike Honold 2639 (44.17%)

UPDATE 8:56 p.m. — With 16 of 21 polls reporting:

Amanda Nedweski 3472 (55.75%)
 Mike Honold 2747 (44.11%)

UPDATE 9:08 p.m. — With 19 polls reporting:

Amanda Nedweski 3831 (56.4%)
 Mike Honold 2952 (43.46%

 

