Fall election 2022: State Assembly Dist 61 Republican primary results

In Tuesday’s partisan primary election, two candidates were vying to become the Republican nominee for Dist. 61 State Assembly.

On the ballot were:

Mike Honold

Amanda Nedweski

The winner will face Max WInkels, the only Democrat running for the office.

Results at 8:36 p.m. with 5 of 21 polls reporting:

Amanda Nedweski 1203 (58.77%)

Mike Honold 839 (40.99%)

UPDATE 8:43 p.m. — With 10 of 21 polls reporting:

Amanda Nedweski 2459 (56.39%)

Mike Honold 1894 (43.43%)

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. — With 13 of 21 polls reporting:

Amanda Nedweski 3327 (55.68%)

Mike Honold 2639 (44.17%)

UPDATE 8:56 p.m. — With 16 of 21 polls reporting:

Amanda Nedweski 3472 (55.75%)

Mike Honold 2747 (44.11%)

UPDATE 9:08 p.m. — With 19 polls reporting:

Amanda Nedweski 3831 (56.4%)

Mike Honold 2952 (43.46%