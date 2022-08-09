Fall election 2022: Partisan primary election is Tuesday (today)

Photo by Kristen Price via stock.xchng

Today is Election Day for the 2022 partisan primary.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All wards in Salem Lakes will vote at Village Hall.

All wards in Bristol will vote at Village Hall.

All other polling places are in their typical locations. A complete list of polling places is available here.

There will be contests on the Republican side of the ballot in the following races of local interest:

Kenosha County Sheriff — The four GOP candidates are Tyler Cochran, Brian Gonzales, Raymond Rowe and Daivd Zoerner. Incumbent David Beth, also a Republican, is not running for re-election.

State Assembly District 61 — Candidates Mike Honold and Amanda Nedweski are competing for the GOP nomination to succeed Samantha Kerkman, who is not running for re-election after being elected Kenosha County executive in April. The 61st covers most of Western Kenosha County except for Wheatland.

State Assembly District 21 — Challenger Jay Stone and incumbent Van Wanggaard are competing for the GOP nomination. The 21st covers most of Western Kenosha County except Wheatland

State Assembly District 38 — Incumbent Tyler August and challenger Bart Williams are competing for the GOP nomination. The 38th includes Wheatland.

There are no contested Democratic primaries in the above races. The winners of the Republican primaries will face-off against the Democratic nominees in the Nov. 8 general election.