Fall election 2022: Kenosha County Sheriff Republican primary results

A field fo four is expected to be narrowed to one in election to designate a Republican to run for Kenosha Couny sheriff in November.
On the ballot are
- Tyler Cochran
- Albert Gonzales
- Ray Rowe
- David Zoerner
The winner will face James Simmons, the only Democrat running for the office, in the fall election on Nov. 8.
Incumbent David Beth, a Republican, is not running for re-election.
Results reported by Kenosha County at 8:33 p.m.:
David W. Zoerner 1637 (49.58%)
Ray Rowe 1055 (31.95%)
Albert Brian Gonzales 383 (11.6%)
Tyler Cochran 225 (6.81%)
UPDATE 8:40 p.m. — With 23 of 98 polls reporting:
David W. Zoerner 3140 (50.06%)
Ray Rowe 1853 (29.54%)
Albert Brian Gonzales 764 (12.18%)
Tyler Cochran 513 (8.18%)
UPDATE 8:47 p.m. — With 36 of 98 polls reporting:
David W. Zoerner 4296 (49.68%)
Ray Rowe 2491 (28.81%)
Albert Brian Gonzales 1121 (12.96%)
Tyler Cochran 736 (8.51%)
UPDATE 8:52 p.m. — With 63 polls of 98 reporting:
David W. Zoerner 5678 (48.21%)
Ray Rowe 3428 (29.11%)
Albert Brian Gonzales 1621 (13.76%)
Tyler Cochran 1045 (8.87%)
UPDATE 8:57 p.m. — With 68 polls of 98 reporting:
