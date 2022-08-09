Fall election 2022: Kenosha County Sheriff Republican primary results

A field fo four is expected to be narrowed to one in election to designate a Republican to run for Kenosha Couny sheriff in November.

On the ballot are

Tyler Cochran

Albert Gonzales

Ray Rowe

David Zoerner

The winner will face James Simmons, the only Democrat running for the office, in the fall election on Nov. 8.

Incumbent David Beth, a Republican, is not running for re-election.

Results reported by Kenosha County at 8:33 p.m.:

David W. Zoerner 1637 (49.58%)

Ray Rowe 1055 (31.95%)

Albert Brian Gonzales 383 (11.6%)

Tyler Cochran 225 (6.81%)

UPDATE 8:40 p.m. — With 23 of 98 polls reporting:

David W. Zoerner 3140 (50.06%)

Ray Rowe 1853 (29.54%)

Albert Brian Gonzales 764 (12.18%)

Tyler Cochran 513 (8.18%)

UPDATE 8:47 p.m. — With 36 of 98 polls reporting:

David W. Zoerner 4296 (49.68%)

Ray Rowe 2491 (28.81%)

Albert Brian Gonzales 1121 (12.96%)

Tyler Cochran 736 (8.51%)

UPDATE 8:52 p.m. — With 63 polls of 98 reporting:

David W. Zoerner 5678 (48.21%)

Ray Rowe 3428 (29.11%)

Albert Brian Gonzales 1621 (13.76%)

Tyler Cochran 1045 (8.87%)

UPDATE 8:57 p.m. — With 68 polls of 98 reporting:

