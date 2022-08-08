Local students among UW-Whitewater spring 2022 graduates

The following students with local ties earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as part of the 2022 spring commencement:

Matthew Bruzas, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Journalism – BA

Vince Comaroto, Trevor, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Computer Science – BS

Maddie Crum, Kenosha, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Art Education – BSE

Lauren Cygnar, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Biology – BS

Nick DeCesaro, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Accounting – BBA

Ashley Falasz, Twin Lakes, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BS

Bekah Gruener, Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Liberal Arts – AA

Kyle Grzyb, Trevor, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Media Arts and Game Development – BS

Adan Herrera, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Journalism – BA

Maggie Hillock, Paddock Lake, graduated with the following degree: Music – BM, percussion performance.

Augie Horak, Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Entrepreneurship – BBA

Allie Kiser, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Alex Klugiewicz, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Computer Science – BS

Samuel Kristiansen, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Music – BM

Joseph Maldonado, Kenosha, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Dylan Paprocki, Twin Lakes, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Madeline Schmidt, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Cora Shircel, Kenosha, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Journalism – BA

Krissy Swatkowski, Kenosha, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Jared Ticha, Twin Lakes, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Megan Turk, Trevor, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Jordyn VanZeeland, Twin Lakes, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BS

Emily Vershowske, Twin Lakes, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Psychology – BA

Brooklyn Willms, Kenosha, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication Sciences and Disorders – BS

More than 1,530 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at this semester’s ceremonies – held May 14 on the Whitewater campus, and May 17 on the Rock County campus.

The graduating class included 11 international students, 71 military veterans and 200 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 194 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.