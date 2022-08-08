Cloudy and rain

Aug 8th, 2022
by Earlene Frederick.

Thunderstorms continue in the morning hours. Cloudy this afternoon. Winds 10-15 mph. High of 78°. Tonight the low in the upper 50’s.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 1pm.

