Christ Lutheran Church’s Free Community Picnic will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon until 5 p.m. at the church grounds, 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake.

The event will feature a free picnic lunch for everyone. Choice of burger, hotdog, or brat with sides and a beverage.

Bring your blanket or lawn chairs.

There also will be a silent auction. Come inside and bid on the treasures. Bids close at 4 p.m.