2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: This fair has music, music, music

The music lover will have daily reasons to attend the Kenosha County Fair.
A variety of acts coming to the Creekside Stage should mean most everyone finds something they can tap their foot — or bob their head — to.
Here’s the lineup:
- Wednesday, Aug. 17: 95 WIIL Rock Night at the Fair, 5-11 p.m. Royal Bliss, Ron’s Supper Club, NX Tagbacks, Shaman Harvest. Admission: $10 ages 12 and over; ages 7-11 $5; VIP up close $25.
- Thursday, Aug. 18: KR Bluegrass Band, 1 p.m.; In The Stix 7:45 p.m..
- Friday, Aug. 19: Stone Therapy, 1 p.m.; The Now 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 20: Justus, noon; Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 21, Doo-Wop Daddies, noon. Class of ’62, 3:30 p.m.
The Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 17-21.