Randall Fire Department to host 1st annual picnic Aug. 13

The Randall Fire Department is hosting its first annual picnic on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station #2 (9575 336th Ave. (Highways KD and F), in Bassett.
The event will feature a variety of activities including:
- Touch-a-Truck (fire, KSD, racecars).
- Fire safety smoke house.
- Raffle baskets, 50/50 raffle, silent auction. Winners need not be present.
- Cook out: Hot dogs, burgers, brats, roasted corn, soda and water available for purchase.
- The band Under Siege will be playing hits of the ’80s, ’90s and today.
- Bounce house.
- Flight for Life medical transport helicopter touchdown at 1 p.m.
- Sheriff’s Department demonstrations.
Non-perishable food items will be collected for local food pantry.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
