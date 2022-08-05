Randall Fire Department to host 1st annual picnic Aug. 13

The Randall Fire Department is hosting its first annual picnic on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station #2 (9575 336th Ave. (Highways KD and F), in Bassett.

The event will feature a variety of activities including:

Touch-a-Truck (fire, KSD, racecars).

Fire safety smoke house.

Raffle baskets, 50/50 raffle, silent auction. Winners need not be present.

Cook out: Hot dogs, burgers, brats, roasted corn, soda and water available for purchase.

The band Under Siege will be playing hits of the ’80s, ’90s and today.

Bounce house.

Flight for Life medical transport helicopter touchdown at 1 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department demonstrations.

Non-perishable food items will be collected for local food pantry.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

