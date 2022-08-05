ADRC offering roadmap for dementia care next on Aug. 10

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a new educational program, “Someone in Your Life has Dementia: A Roadmap for Care.” The presentation is for anyone caring for an individual living with a form of dementia and will be offered every other month.

Dementia is a general term used to describe memory loss and the impaired ability to process information and make decisions which interferes with daily life. There are many subtypes of dementia, with Alzheimer’s Disease being the most common form, followed by Vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, Frontotemporal degeneration, mixed dementia and others. Dementia is not a part of normal aging; however, 50 million people worldwide are living with some form of this syndrome.

Susan Johnson, Dementia Care Specialist with the ADRC, has developed and will facilitate this new presentation. Johnson has a master’s degree in Gerontology and has a passion for improving quality of life for caregiving families. She offers hope and understanding to caregivers, as well as those living with dementia.

The presentation will help prepare and guide caregivers, while building confidence for the road ahead. It will address common caregiver concerns, such as:

Whether recently diagnosed or not, what do you need to know about caring for someone living with dementia?

How do you know what to expect and what your person needs, as the disease progresses?

“Someone in Your Life has Dementia: A Roadmap for Care, “will be offered virtually, the second Wednesday, every other month, noon – 1 p.m.. The next class will be offered on Aug. 10. For more information and to register, call the ADRC, 262-605-6646.