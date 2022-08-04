Fall election 2022: State Senate Dist. 21 Republican primary candidate Q&A

There will be a contested Republican primary for state Senate Dist. 21 on the April 9 partisan primary ballot.

Appearing on the ballot will be:

Jay Stone

Van Wanggaard, the incumbent.

The 21st Senate Dist. includes most of Western Kenosha County, except for Wheatland.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here are the candidates’ biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Jay Stone — Age: No answer given; City, village, town where you reside: Pleasant Prairie; Education: B.A. Philosophy, January, 1983; University of Nevada, Las Vegas, MBA, Business Administration, 1988; Loyola University of Chicago, DCH, Clinical Hypnotherapy, 1996, American Institute of Hypnotherapy; Occupation: I retired in April 2022, though I am looking to serve as a state senator. Previous elected or appointed public office: In 2006 Federal Court Judge Wayne A. Andersen awarded me $75,000 because the Chicago Democratic Machine violated my civil rights when I was a candidate for the Chicago City Council.

Van H. Wanggaard — Age: 70; City, village, town where you reside: Racine; Education: Racine Lutheran High School; Racine Police Academy; WI State Patrol Academy – Accident Reconstruction; Northwestern University Traffic Institute – Reconstruction, US Coast Guard SAR School; Attended John F Kennedy University, UW-Extension; UW-Parkside; Green Bay Technical College; Fox Valley Technical College; Milwaukee Area Technical College; Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement Officer; Previous elected or appointed public office: Racine County Board Supervisor 2002-11, Racine Police & Fire Commission, (Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary and Commissioner).

1.) Why are you the best choice for state senator-21st Dist?

Stone — I am extremely good with public policy and have a track record to prove it. For example, after finding a knife on an airplane in April 2000, I advocated to stop allowing weapons on planes 16 months before the terrorists’ attack happened. I filed a successful federal court pro se lawsuit to move Chicago’s $120 million a year workers compensation program to the executive branch. I successfully submitted two campaign financing and ethics reform laws that passed the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Illinois Governor Patrick Quinn. I filed a circuit court lawsuit to remove the Chairman of the Chicago Board of Elections because the chairman received $104 million in no bid contracts from the very same elected officials whose election he conducted and certified. He resigned shortly after my lawsuit.

Wanggaard — Whether it was as a 30-year law enforcement veteran, serving on the County Board and the Racine PFC, to now as a State Senator, I have dedicated my life to serving our community. Wisconsin and America are at a crossroads. We’ve seen Governor Evers & President Biden repeatedly try to raise taxes and grow government. They’ve demonized and undermined the police, tried to weaken our criminal justice system and remove parents from their child’s education. The 21st District needs a proven, trusted conservative leader to get us back on track, and fight the radical ideas coming from Madison and Washington. I’ve proven, repeatedly, that I will fight for victims and the vulnerable, cut taxes and reckless spending, and make sure parents – not education know-it-alls – are in charge of their children’s education. I’ve done it before, and I’ll do it again.

2.) What would be your top priorities if elected?

Stone — 1. Open Records Reform. 2. Election Integrity. 3. Prevent excessive and unwanted increases in real estate taxes. 4. Laws that insure parents are able to raise their children as they see fit. 5. Pro-Life laws to protect unborn children. 6. Make sure the rights of gun owners are not infringed. My www.stoneforstatesenator.com provides details about my top priorities.

Wanggaard — In no particular order: Getting our economy back on track. Cutting taxes. Keeping neighborhoods safe. Protecting the vulnerable. Empowering parents in education. Restoring election integrity and ensuring fair and HONEST elections.

3.) What does the state legislature need to do, if anything, regarding abortion?

Stone — I am pro-life and Pro-Life Wisconsin endorsed me. I support a bill that will protect doctors, nurses, etc. if an unborn child dies while medical professionals are trying to save the life of the mother.

Wanggaard — I am pro-life, and I support the current prohibition on abortion in Wisconsin. If we need to clean up definitions to provide clarity, I’m certainly open to it, but we should preserve the pro-life principles that have existed since the first Wisconsin legislature enacted them.

4.) What does the state legislature need to do, if anything, regarding elections?

Stone — I filed 10 Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) complaints and 4 Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaints. I was the first person to file state and federal complaints against Mark Zuckerberg and Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). As a state senator I will give the highest priority to election laws and election integrity. During the 2020 presidential election the most significant election law violations were WEC promoting the use of ballot drop boxes, WEC’s waiver of special voting deputies in long-term residential facilities, and WEC allowing clerks to cure/correct absentee ballots instead of returning them to voters to make their own corrections. Recently the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) voted to suspend WEC’s rule that allows clerks to fix missing or incorrect information on absentee ballot envelopes. The state legislature must make sure WEC follows the law as JCRAR did with the curing of absentee ballots. Currently there are 1,852 election jurisdictions in Wisconsin. I propose reducing Wisconsin’s 1,852 election jurisdictions to 73 election jurisdictions (Wisconsin’s 72 counties plus the Milwaukee Election Commission) for two reasons. 1. County clerks are elected and voters can hold clerks accountable for how clerks conduct their elections. 2. By having 73 election jurisdictions instead of 1,852, there is a better chance of having election uniformity. I propose giving voters the right to remove a WEC administrator or WEC commissioner for cause.

Wanggaard — We need to ensure that elections are conducted fairly, and in accordance with the law, not the creative interpretations of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Several groups studied the 2020 election. The Legislative Audit Bureau, the Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty, and the Committees on Elections, and the Racine Sheriff all found areas where our election laws needed to be improved. These areas ranged from minor issues, to larger and illegal problems like Madison’s drop boxes in the park, and barring special voting deputies in nursing homes. The Legislature passed 17 bills to fix these issues, and I voted for each one. Governor Evers vetoed all 17 bills. Personally, I filed an Election Complaint against the city of Racine for ballot harvesting, which had been declared illegal by a Waukesha County judge, and later affirmed by the Supreme Court. Unlike my opponent, who was fined for filing “frivolous” complaints, my Complaint is still pending.