A swim caution has been lifted for Camp Lake after resampling on Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed E.coli levels within normal range there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result from Wednesday that lifted the caution was 201 E.coli/100 mL.