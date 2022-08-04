2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Animal auctions a highlight of the fair

Aug 4th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

For many a youngster, the culmination of a year’s effort will be at the small and large animal auctions at the Kenosha County Fair.

The large animal sale starts at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. The small animal sale takes place Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at 1  p.m.

The fair puts the purpose of the auctions as:

  • Promote the development of young people.
  • Develop a clear understanding and appreciation of the livestock-meat industry.
  • Teach young people skills in livestock/meat production.
  • Promote quality meat.
  • Provide an opportunity to promote the importance of the livestock and small animal industry to rural and urban business communities.
  • Develop responsibility in young people.

Need a good reason to participate as a bidder in the auctions? How about these, also offered by the fair:

  • Support 4-H and other youth organizations.
  • Advertise your business.
  • Procure high quality, home grown meat for your freezer.
  • Obtain complimentary ribbons to show your involvement.
  • Publicly show support of this program (some of your donations may be tax deductible).
  • If you’re a beginner don’t fear; the folks running the auction will give you the instruction you need.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 17-21.

