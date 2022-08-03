Western Kenosha County Transit announces service changes

Effective August 15, 2022, Western Kenosha County Transit (WKCT) will be implementing

service changes.

WKTC is a public bus service that operates in Western Kenosha County. Hours of operation for the door-to door service will be Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. No Sunday hours will be available.

Limited service is also available to the Lake Geneva, Antioch (Metra only) and Aurora clinic in Burlington:

Lake Geneva: Arrival 11 a.m., departure 1:30 p.m.

Antioch: Arrival 6:30 a.m., departure 6 p.m.

Burlington: Arrival 9 a.m., departure 11:30 a.m.

All rides must be scheduled at least a day in advance. It is recommended to give as much notice as possible, up to 30 days. Reservations may be made by calling WKCT at 1-888-203-3498.