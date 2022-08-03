TLPD seeks info on stolen motorcycle

Race car driver killed at Great Lakes Dragaway PARIS – A race car driver at Great Lakes Dragaway, 81411 1st St., was killed in a single-vehicle crash during a race Saturday afternoon. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and fire/rescue personnel from Paris and Somers responded to the drag strip shortly before 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that the driver of a custom, late-model […] Paul Holley

2nd Racine HarborMarket saw exceptional turnout RACINE – Sunny skies overlooked the Racine HarborMarket on Thursday, July 28. Monument Square was packed to the brim with market goers, while sweet aromas filled the air, on the second market of the season. Local businesses including farmers, bakers, restaurants, and more, displayed and showcased their products for all of Racine to see. The […] Emma Widmar

Kenosha County reports 1st monkeypox case KENOSHA COUNTY – Kenosha County’s first confirmed case of monkeypox (orthopoxvirus) has been identified, Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Monday. Contact tracing is underway, and the risk to the general public is low, she added. “While monkeypox is certainly contagious, it does not spread easily from person to person,” Freiheit said in a […] Racine County Eye

14-year-old boy drowns in Bristol campground pond BRISTOL – Kenosha County authorities recovered the body of 14-year-old Aiden F. Braim, who drowned at a private campground pond here on Saturday. Using sonar technologies, personnel from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department located Braim’s body about 6 to 9 feet below the surface of a pond at Happy Acres Kampground, […] Paul Holley