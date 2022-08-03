TLPD seeks info on stolen motorcycle

PARIS – A race car driver at Great Lakes Dragaway, 81411 1st St., was killed in a single-vehicle crash during a race Saturday afternoon. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and fire/rescue personnel from Paris and Somers responded to the drag strip shortly before 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that the driver of a custom, late-model […]
RACINE – Sunny skies overlooked the Racine HarborMarket on Thursday, July 28. Monument Square was packed to the brim with market goers, while sweet aromas filled the air, on the second market of the season. Local businesses including farmers, bakers, restaurants, and more, displayed and showcased their products for all of Racine to see. The […]
KENOSHA COUNTY – Kenosha County’s first confirmed case of monkeypox (orthopoxvirus) has been identified, Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Monday. Contact tracing is underway, and the risk to the general public is low, she added. “While monkeypox is certainly contagious, it does not spread easily from person to person,” Freiheit said in a […]
BRISTOL – Kenosha County authorities recovered the body of 14-year-old Aiden F. Braim, who drowned at a private campground pond here on Saturday. Using sonar technologies, personnel from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department located Braim’s body about 6 to 9 feet below the surface of a pond at Happy Acres Kampground, […]
This summer, Racine County is packed full of family-friendly events. From seltzer strolls to fairs, this summer season has already been a memorable one, and the fun isn't over yet. If you are looking for something to do in Southeastern Wisconsin, continue reading to learn about what's happening locally. In addition to the events listed […]