Aug. 3, 2022 lake test results: Camp Lake remains under swim caution

Camp Lake remains under a swim caution after re-sampling on Tuesday by Kenosha Public Health continued to show elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Tuesday that triggered the swim caution was 770 E.coli/100 mL. The lake was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Camp Lake has been under a swim caution or closed to swimming since July 25.