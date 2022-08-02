Aug. 2, 2022 lake test results: Camp Lake under swim caution

Camp Lake is under a swim caution after sampling on Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Camp Lake has been under a swim caution or closed to swimming since July 25. The test result that triggered the latest caution was 980 E.coli/100 mL. Resampling there was scheduled for Tuesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 49 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 155 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 194 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 17 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 980 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 17 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 1 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 5 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 3 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 34 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 55 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 23 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake less than 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 23 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset on Lake Elizabeth 3E.coli/100 mL; Lucille on Lake Elizabeth 20 E.coli/100 mL; Musial on Lake Elizabeth 9E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George-101st St. 41 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George-187th Ave. 135 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall (as reported by the town government) — Powers Lake 6.3 E.coli/100 mL; Fox Park Beach on Lake Benedict 122.3 E.coli/100 mL