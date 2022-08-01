Man dies in crash at Paris drag strip

An Illinois man died in a crash at a local drag strip Saturday.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

On Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at 4:28 PM, Kenosha County deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Town of Paris and the Village of Somers responded to the “Great Lakes Dragaway” (18411-1st Street) for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom late model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. The driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car. According to deputies on scene, the operator and sole occupant was removed from the racecar and transported to a local hospital by Paris rescue. The driver was later pronounced deceased. He was identified as Charles Weck, a 66-year-old man from Marengo, IL. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.