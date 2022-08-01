A word from our sponsors: Wheatland J1 School District Employment Opportunities

Aug 1st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The following is a paid announcement from Wheatland J1 School District. — DH

Be a part of a dynamic team that shares a commitment to excellence in helping our students succeed daily! Wheatland J1 School District is currently looking to fill the following positions:

  • School Bus Driver
  • Special Education Program Aide
  • 4K Paraprofessional
  • Lunch/Recess Supervisor

Competitive salary, paid training, and potential for sign-on bonus offered. Please visit wheatland.k12.wi.us for more information and details on these and other positions available.

