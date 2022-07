The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

No action is taken at committee of the whole meetings, only discussion of items.

Among the agenda items are:

Presentation by CLiftonLarsonAllen LLP regarding 2021 audit findings.

Discussion regarding a resolution to vacate a portion of the public right of way for Lake Drive.

The full agenda is available here.