Tyler Andrews named to Miami University 2021-22 spring Dean’s List

Jul 30th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Tyler Andrews was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 spring semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Andrews, from Salem, is earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Sponsors.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives