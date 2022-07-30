Tyler Andrews named to Miami University 2021-22 spring Dean’s List

Tyler Andrews was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 spring semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Andrews, from Salem, is earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.