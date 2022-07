Camp Lake is now under a swim caution after resampling Friday continued to show elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Friday’s test results for Camp Lake was 298 E.coli /100 mL. The swim caution will remain in effect all weekend. More testing will not take place until next week.