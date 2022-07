Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of heavy smoke scene in the area of 238th Avenue and 63rd Street in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: No flames observed.

UPDATE 8:38 p.m. — Unit on scene reports no fire found yet, however a village truck spraying for mosquitos is working in the area.