A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

Kenosha County reports 1st monkeypox case KENOSHA COUNTY – Kenosha County’s first confirmed case of monkeypox (orthopoxvirus) has been identified, Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Monday. Contact tracing is underway, and the risk to the general public is low, she added. “While monkeypox is certainly contagious, it does not spread easily from person to person,” Freiheit said in a […] Racine County Eye

14-year-old boy drowns in Bristol campground pond BRISTOL – Kenosha County authorities recovered the body of 14-year-old Aiden F. Braim, who drowned at a private campground pond here on Saturday. Using sonar technologies, personnel from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department located Braim’s body about 6 to 9 feet below the surface of a pond at Happy Acres Kampground, […] Paul Holley

10 upcoming events in Southeastern Wisconsin that you don’t want to miss This summer, Racine County is packed full of family-friendly events. From seltzer strolls to fairs, this summer season has already been a memorable one, and the fun isn't over yet. If you are looking for something to do in Southeastern Wisconsin, continue reading to learn about what's happening locally. In addition to the events listed […] Emma Widmar

Powers Lake: 8-year-old girl drowns after swimming in roped-off area POWERS LAKE – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the drowning death of an 8-year-old girl here on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call to Lakeside Park on Powers Lake at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatch advised that rescue personnel were already on the scene performing CPR on the girl. Initial reports indicated that […] Paul Holley