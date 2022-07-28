Aquanuts take first at 2022 Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament

The Aquanuts show ski team from Twin Lakes again took first place Sunday in the Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament.

This was the Aquanuts’ second consecutive state title after their 35-year drought ended in 2021. The four-day Tournament, held in Wisconsin Rapids, is the largest waterski tournament in the world.

With the win, the Aquanuts next compete for the National Waterski Championship title Aug. 11-13 in Rockford, Ill. The World Championship, last held in Canada in 2018 and won by the USA, will be held in Winter Haven, Florida in October and features several Team USA past and present Aquanut team members.

The Aquanuts edged out Janesville’s Rock Aqua Jays to win the 2022 State Title. This is the 50-year anniversary for the Aquanuts and the 100th Anniversary of Waterskiing as a sport.

President of the Aquanuts and Team USA boat driver Bob Koehler said that he was so proud of the team to win in this historic year for the Aquanuts and show skiing.

Show Directors Justin and Lisa Mushel choreographed the winning Mary Poppins theme for this year’s show. This was a team victory, said Justin Mushel, who along with Mark Gurda are co-announcers for the show.

“The team won by skiing a very exciting, and fast-paced show, excelling in multiple acts” said Mushel.

The show featured 4-high pyramids, a 32-girl ballet line, jumps, trick ski, sky-ski, swivel, comedy, song and dance. The team scored first in Team Jump, first in Swivel Ski, first in Barefoot. Kailey Koehler won her 7th Most Valuable Female Skier award, and Ethan Shulda, secured his 2nd Most Valuable Male Skier award, as well as Best Trick Skier.

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association and the Aquanuts have a free 50th anniversary party scheduled for this Saturday July 30th as Aquanuts from 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s will perform a special show and event beginning at 5pm followed by Music with the band Orchestra 33 beginning around 7pm. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman had already planned to be at the event to present the Aquanuts with a special honor for their skiing successes and charitable work, but with back-to-back State Championships, the celebration and festivities take on additional significance as Championship Trophies will be on display.

Information about the Aquanut shows can be found on Facebook, their website www.AquanutWaterShows.com or by calling 866-Ski-Show (866- 754-7469)

Here are some more photos from the tournament: