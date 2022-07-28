2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Ag Olympics to highlight farm skills

Skills that you might have learned around the farmstead will come in handy at the Ag Olympics to be held on Wednesday evening at the Kenosha County Fair.

The competition with be for Junior (Ages 8-11), Intermediate, (Ages 12-14 – two person teams) Seniors (Ages 15-18 – two person teams 1 guy and 1 girl) and Adults (At least 19 years of age – two person teams 1 guy & 1 girl).

Contests will vary by age group and include things such as milking contest, Tire Flip Competition, and Apples to Oranges.

Registration will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the Show & Sale Arena, with competition starting at 6:30 p.m. There’s no entry fee and the competition is open to every one. Intermediate, seniors and adults limited to 10 teams.

More information here.

The Kenosha County Fair runs Aug. 17-21 this year at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.