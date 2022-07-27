Western Kenosha County Tennis Association hosts 7th annual Rally for Life — despite rain

/Earlene Frederick-Ember Images photo

Rain may have eventually dampened the tennis courts at Central High School, but not the enthusiasm of those participating in the 7th annual Rally for Life sponsored by the Western Kenosha County Tennis Association.

Typically the event is held for 24 hours, with a tennis rally going somewhere on the courts going the whole time. But that timeframe was cut short this year.

“For the first time in our seven year rally history, we had significant rain, which forced us to close the rally at the 16 hour mark at 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 23rd,” said Robert Ferruzzi, the WKCTA president.

Despite the setback the event raised $2,600 for the American Cancer Society and collected some back to school items for The Sharing Center. One person, Lucy Cudahy, raised nearly $1,200 by herself and set a new record for a single contributor.

Many former Central High School players participated in the rally and were in attendance when former tennis coaches Pat and Paul Brings were presented with a plaque recognizing their contributions to both the Central High School program and the creation of WKCTA, Ferruzzi said,. The tennis shed at the courts was also named in their honor.

“This was the first year we incorporated pickleball into our rally,” Ferruzzi said. “Pickleball continues to be one of the fast growing sports in the country and we hope to incorporate more opportunities next year.”

Ferruzzi also thanked all who participated.

“WKCTA would like to express their gratitude to all the players and families that participated in both our 2022 season and our year-ending Rally for Life,” Ferruzzi said.

Following are more photos by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images from the event: