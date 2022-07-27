July 27, 2022 lake test results: Swim caution lifted for PHLA; swim caution remains for Camp Lake

A swim caution for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake has been lifted and a swim caution for Camp Lake remains in effect after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health on Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Tuesday’s test result at PHLA was 62 E.coli/100 mL.

Tuesday’s test result at Camp Lake was 920 E.coli/100 mL. Camp Lake was scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.