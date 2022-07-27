Agenda: Randall Town Board and Plan Commission meeting July 28, 2022

Jul 27th, 2022
The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Three items related to Kendall Developments Inc. of Spring Grove: An amendment to the adopted land use plan; a rezoning from agricultural, rural residential, upland resource conservancy to general agricultural, suburban single family residential and lowland resource conservancy; and preliminary plat approval.
  • Final approval of resolution to place ATV’s etc. advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The full agenda is available here.

