Agenda: Randall Town Board and Plan Commission meeting July 28, 2022

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

Three items related to Kendall Developments Inc. of Spring Grove: An amendment to the adopted land use plan; a rezoning from agricultural, rural residential, upland resource conservancy to general agricultural, suburban single family residential and lowland resource conservancy; and preliminary plat approval.

Final approval of resolution to place ATV’s etc. advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The full agenda is available here.