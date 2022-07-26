Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

At abut 11:50 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway F and B in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: Second ambulance being dispatched to the scene.
